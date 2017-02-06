Several people turned away from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after President Trump’s travel ban returned to Seattle on Monday.

Clutching his wife’s arm and holding a bouquet of flowers, the first man turned away from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after President Trump’s travel ban arrived back in Seattle on Monday.

Somali native Isahaq Ahmed Rabi, here to join his wife, an American citizen, was greeted by Gov. Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Port of Seattle Commission President Tom Albro.

“This is such a joy in so many ways,” Inslee said. “Today we have one more person that’s going to help build the state of Washington.”

“I, too, Mr. Rabi, want to welcome you,” added Ferguson, turning around to give the new arrival a hug.

“One thing I want to say,” he continued, “The law is not an abstraction. There are real people’s lives impacted.

“You are on our minds all the time, 24 hours a day.”

Also on hand was Rabi’s cousin, Boeing engineer Said Abdi-dhahar, and several other family members, some holding balloons.

Trump’s executive order banning citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries also led to a week of turmoil and heartache for Omar Alithawi but, ultimately, a happy ending.

A Bothell resident for nearly five years and a green-card holder, Alithawi had flown to his native Baghdad in January, planning to bring his wife, Nisreen, to the United States to live with him. She’d secured a long-term visa, after years of trying, on Jan. 5.

Their flight back to Sea-Tac left Baghdad on Jan. 29, two days after the travel ban was issued. Alithawi, with a green card, arrived at Sea-Tac on schedule. His wife, with just a visa, was left stranded at the Baghdad airport.

But Judge James Robart’s Friday afternoon order in federal court in Seattle changed everything. Trying to take advantage of a window that could be slammed shut at any time, Alithawi bought his wife another ticket to the United States on Saturday. It had her arriving home about 9 p.m. Monday.

On Sunday he got nervous. The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had instructed the Trump administration to file its arguments by 3 p.m. Monday. After that deadline, the 9th Circuit could decide at any time, potentially overruling Robart and slamming that window shut.

So Alithawi canceled the flight reservation he’d made and found an earlier one, this one arriving at 6:35 a.m. Monday.

It went off without a hitch. The flight from Dubai landed 23 minutes ahead of schedule and exactly one week after she’d originally planned to arrive. Nisreen cleared customs and they drove home to Bothell. Following the 14-hour flight, she was taking a nap Monday morning.

“Because she’s feeling very happy she started crying and she told me I can’t imagine what would happen,” Alithawi said. “She feels very bad things about this rule. She was thinking she cannot come to the United States and cannot make a family but now she feels happy.”

Alithawi, who described last week as “very bad for me,” on Monday morning was thinking about where they should eat to celebrate Nisreen’s arrival.

He had one message he wanted to make sure made it into The Seattle Times:

“For the judge,” Alithawi said, “Judge James Robart, just want to tell him thank you so much for supporting freedom in the United States.”