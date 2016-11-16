A Republican state senator wants to make it a felony for protesters to engage in what he labels “economic terrorism,” such as blocking railroad tracks.

As protests against President-elect Donald Trump sweep through Seattle and other major cities, a Republican state senator wants to criminalize demonstrations that cause what he labels “economic terrorism.”

State Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, says he’s written a bill for the coming legislative session that would allow felony prosecution of protesters who purposely disrupt economic activity, for example by blocking traffic or sitting on railroad tracks.

The proposal is unlikely to pass in a divided Legislature and drew swift criticism from a representative of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), who called it inflammatory and unnecessary.

Ericksen was Trump’s deputy campaign director in Washington but said in an interview Wednesday his proposal has been in the works for months and was not spurred by anti-Trump protests — though it could apply to some of those, too.

An ally of the fossil-fuel industry whose district includes two oil refineries, Ericksen said he was aiming at punishing environmentalists, tribal activists and others who have obstructed oil and coal trains, pipelines and similar projects.

Ericksen’s proposal would make it a class C felony when illegal protests aimed at causing economic disruption jeopardize public safety and property, according to a news release. It also would make organizations that sponsor or fund such protests liable for triple the economic damages caused.

“I completely support your First Amendment right to protest. You do not have the First Amendment right to block a train,” Ericksen said.

Ericksen pointed to ongoing anti-fracking protests in Olympia, where activists have set up camps over railroad tracks. He said his proposal would not apply to legal protests, such as peaceful picketing.

Doug Honig, spokesman for the ACLU’s state chapter, criticized the proposal, noting there already are laws against endangering people’s lives and property. Protesters have been arrested in recent months on misdemeanor charges for blocking freight and passenger trains in Bellingham and Vancouver.

Ericksen’s proposal is “the kind of excessive rhetoric that this country has seen enough of recently,” Honig said.

Depending on how it is defined, economic terrorism could apply even to peaceful protests, such as those related to the Dakota Access Pipeline, Honig said, adding it is “very inappropriate and unhelpful to define civil disobedience as ‘economic terrorism.’ ”

More than going after individual protesters, Ericksen said the legislation’s goal is to target wealthy, liberal donors, such as billionaires George Soros or Tom Steyer, and organizations such as the Sierra Club, for sponsoring disruptive demonstrations.

Ericksen’s proposal, which immediately spurred heated reactions across social media Wednesday, is likely to be a mostly symbolic shot at protesters.

Ericksen, who chairs the state Senate’s Energy Environment and Telecommunications Committee, said his plan should have a good shot at passing the GOP-majority state Senate.

But Democrats look like they’ll hang on to a slender majority in the state House — and the veto pen remains in the hands of Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee, an ally of environmentalists, who was just re-elected to a second term.