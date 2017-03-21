Washington Senate Republicans on Tuesday released their proposed two-year state operating budget, which aims to tackle court-ordered K-12 education funding without raising taxes beyond an already-proposed “levy swap.”

OLYMPIA — Washington Senate Republicans on Tuesday released a proposed two-year state budget that aims to tackle court-ordered K-12 education funding.

The release of the GOP’s $43 billion 2017-19 budget plan is the next step in lawmakers’ long process of funding the state Supreme Court’s school-funding order known as the McCleary decision.

The Republican budget would put an additional $1.8 billion toward K-12 education, which would come from projected increases in current tax revenue, a series of fund transfers from other accounts and spending cuts in some state programs.

The plan comes in addition to the GOP’s existing proposal to set a statewide property tax that ultimately would replace local school district levies for basic education costs.

The plan would raise the local school levy in some places, like Seattle, and decrease it in others.

Sen. John Braun, chief GOP budget writer, said he believes the budget proposal will satisfy the McCleary decision.

“I’m confident that we have done our job here,” Braun said.

The plan was to move quickly to the Senate Ways and Means Committee, which was to hold a public hearing Tuesday, and the full chamber could vote on it as early as Thursday.

House Democrats are set to release their budget plan next week.

The Republican budget plan also includes nearly $90 million to boost the state’s mental-health system.

Some of that funding would go to Western State Hospital, the state’s largest psychiatric facility, which is working through an agreement to keep its federal certification and federal funding.

The money also would provide for 48 private-contract community psychiatric beds and half a dozen crisis walk-in centers in Washington.

To fund K-12 education and mental-health programs without raising other new revenue, the Republican plan largely rejects the proposed state employee contracts that were bargained or negotiated last year.

Instead, the plan would fund two of the contracts — agreements with the Washington State Patrol and some corrections workers — and give other state employees two one-time $500 raises across the two-year budget cycle. The proposal would also cut about 400 managers out of state government.

Republicans also fund their proposal by taking some money from existing programs. The plan redirects toward education $127 million in loan repayments from the Public Works Assistance Account, which provides loans and loan guarantees for local government projects.

The plan also eliminates the Housing and Essential Needs program, for a savings of about $53 million through 2019. Braun said some people being helped through that program would be funded through other services.

And he pointed to mental-health spending as necessary to address a larger social problem. “We believe we go after the root causes of the homelessness challenge, not the symptom,” Braun said.

Those cuts are likely to be rejected by Democrats, who have argued for more new tax revenue to fund K-12 education and other programs.

In his 2017-19 proposed budget, Gov. Jay Inslee proposed new taxes on carbon and capital gains, as well as an increase in part of the state’s business-and-occupation tax.

The big unfinished part of McCleary is figuring how Washington will fund teacher and school-worker salaries. The justices ruled that the state must pay those salaries. Currently, school districts pay a big chunk of the cost through local property-tax levies.

While lawmakers have poured billions of dollars into the K-12 system in recent years, the justices have not been satisfied with the rate of progress. The court in 2014 held the state in contempt for not moving fast enough on a full-funding plan.