OLYMPIA — Washington state senators passed a two-year construction budget that puts more money toward updating schools, mental health facilities and state water services.

Senators unanimously approved the capital budget Thursday on a bipartisan vote. Approximately $1.1 billion of the money is expected to go toward constructing, renovating and modernizing K-12 education facilities including small, rural school districts, skill centers and K-3 class-size reduction.

The Republican-controlled Senate approved allocating approximately $113 million for flood-control and water-supply projects, and $164 million for drinking water loans and grants. Mental-health facilities would receive $51 million for behavioral health investments, child health treatment centers and additional beds for patients.

The House has not yet passed its capital budget proposal. Both chambers’ spending bills will be worked out before a final plan heads to Gov. Jay Inslee.