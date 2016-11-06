The Washington state GOP is having quite the feud between those who are supporting and those who are rejecting Donald Trump. It’s not at the same pitch, but Democrats, too, have some friction in the family.

The rift Donald Trump’s candidacy has sown among Washington Republicans was on full display in a scene last week at the state Capitol.

In a symbolic slap at the GOP nominee, former U.S. Sen. Slade Gorton and former Secretary of State Sam Reed stepped inside the Capitol dome Wednesday to present themselves as presidential electors for write-in candidate Evan McMullin.

Gorton, who has called Trump “a possible fascist,” and Reed are just two of the prominent Washington Republicans who have openly rejected their party’s nominee.

With both major party presidential candidates weighed down by high disapproval ratings, the GOP isn’t alone in facing internal fissures that may linger past the 2016 election.

Some Democrats who backed Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are not heeding his call to unite behind Hillary Clinton.

One of the state’s 12 Democratic electors, Robert Satiacum, has vowed to refuse to cast his Electoral College vote for Clinton, whom he has called “a criminal,” despite a pledge signed by electors to back their party’s nominee. A second elector, Bret Chiafalo, says he’s considering withholding his vote, too.

That doesn’t mean the Democrats’ internal party feud matches the GOP’s.

There has been no mass abandonment of Clinton by top elected Democrats and candidates in the state, including Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, who are running unabashedly for re-election as part of the national ticket.

On the Republican side, in addition to Reed and Gorton, the anti-Trump roster includes former state Attorney General Rob McKenna, current U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert, of Auburn, former three-term Gov. Dan Evans, 2016 gubernatorial candidate Bill Bryant and U.S. Senate candidate Chris Vance.

In interviews last week, Republican leaders disagreed on whether the discord over Trump will be a passing thing — or the cause of a permanent party split.

Some Trump supporters have dismissed the holdouts as an out-of-touch minority.

“You have some people who consider themselves Republican elites who think they’re somehow above Mr. Trump, and then you have the 90 percent of Republicans in Washington state who are on board,” said state Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, deputy state director for the Trump campaign. “We’re going to have the big tent, and they’re going to be stuck in a yurt.”

Ericksen said the Trump campaign in Washington has prompted a surge in voter registrations and enthusiasm behind his message, drawing new voters to the party.

State Republican Party Chairman Susan Hutchison said there’s no question some longtime Republicans don’t like Trump.

“But I think a lot of that is based on thinking he can’t win,” she said. “If he wins, a lot of that falls by the wayside.”

Citing Trump’s closing of the gap with Clinton in recent polls, Hutchison said most Washington Republicans “have come home” because they can’t abide a Clinton presidency.

But Vance, a former state GOP chairman running as a longshot challenger to Murray, argues that those who think Trump won’t do lasting damage to the Republicans “are in deep denial.”

Vance said he’s been alarmed by Trump’s rhetoric stirring support from white nationalists as well as his trashing of previously core GOP principles, such as free trade.

“If Trump wins, then it really becomes hard to stay in the party. Him winning is when you see a lot of Reaganites leaving,” he said.

McKenna said he thinks Trump will lose, and he downplayed the notion the 2016 nominee would do long-term damage to Republicans.

“I think Republicans already had a lot of work to do to broaden the base of the party,” he said. “Obviously, Trump being the nominee hurts that effort in the short term, but is it lasting? No.”

New Democratic leadership?

For some Democrats, Clinton’s recent dip in the polls — which followed FBI Director James Comey’s announcement that the bureau was reviewing more Clinton-related emails — has been a cause for nervousness and second guessing.

Democratic political consultant Christian Sinderman said he’s been tapping the refresh button on polling websites such as FiveThirtyEight.com.“I don’t think people are in pure freak-out mode yet,” he said. “But I think there is a little bit of denial, too.”

While polls show most Sanders supporters will vote for Clinton, WikiLeaks-stoked resentment remains over what many perceived as a deck stacked for Clinton with superdelegates and favoritism by Democratic National Committee leaders.

No matter the outcome of the election, some who supported Sanders over Clinton say they want to reshape the party to be more progressive and activist, and not cozy with corporate interests.

“The party is who shows up. I am planning on trying to be part of what the new party leadership is like going forward,” said Jessa Lewis, who was a Sanders delegate to the Democratic National Convention.

Lewis won’t give away how she’s voting in the presidential race, saying if Clinton loses in reliably Democratic Washington, it would mean a Trump landslide had already swept the country.

“I personally feel we’ve been distracted by what’s happening at the top of the ticket,” she said. Instead, Lewis said she’s spending her energy on working to elect down-ballot progressives.

Some Sanders supporters have declared they’ll remain in the “Never Hillary” camp. They include Satiacum, the Puyallup tribal activist and Democratic elector who says he intends to deny Clinton one of Washingtons 12 Electoral College votes.

“We need leaders, not liars and flip-floppers,” he said.

State Democratic Party chair Jaxon Ravens declined to comment on the electors but said he doesn’t feel threatened by an influx of Sanders supporters. “There will be changes. We welcome those voices to the table,” he said.

Both Democratic and Republican state party chairs may face challengers if they seek re-election in January.

State Rep. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, said she expects some Sanders supporters in Washington to leave the Democrats and gravitate to the Green Party or even the Socialist Alternative Party. “I do think there are some people who were not Democrats in the first place — they weren’t going to stick around,” she said.

Nick Hanauer, the Seattle venture capitalist and major Democratic Party donor, said he expects Clinton to win and the future unity of the party to hang on whether she follows through on “middle-out” policies, such as raising the minimum wage and debt-free college.

Hanauer said he understands why the Sanders wing of the party has questioned Clinton’s sincerity in embracing those positions.

“People are super angry in this country, and they deserve to be,” he said. “My greatest fear is that if we don’t find a way to make a dramatic difference economically in the lives of most people in this country pretty quickly, things are going to get much worse.”