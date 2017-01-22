While the women's march turnout showed power in numbers, it was the individuals, and their protest signs, that added color to the demonstration.

History was made Saturday in Seattle as more than 100,000 people marched through the streets to stand up for women’s rights and protest the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The estimated turnout for the Womxn’s March on Seattle far surpassed previous demonstrations in the city.

While great in numbers, it was individual marchers who gave character to the demonstration with what can best be characterized as “signs of the times” — some clever, some crude, and all heartfelt.

Sci-fi and fantasy offered inspiration to some protesters. The ladies of “Game of Thrones” and “Star Wars” were represented at the Seattle women’s march.

She'd for sure say "All my life men like you've sneered at me, and all my life I've been knocking men like you into the dust." #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/h2Hqt2wyDO — Julie Coulter (@juco) January 22, 2017

So many people here in Seattle! Love the signs, let's keep up the resistance for all 4 years #WomensMarch #carriefisher pic.twitter.com/tjuNjq6aAx — Angela Frey (@freygrrl) January 22, 2017

In response to Trump’s appointment of Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education, and the subsequent hearing in which Washington Sen. Patty Murray questioned DeVos’ support of guns in schools, one young protester insisted he wasn’t concerned about the threat of grizzly bears.

Beyond his proposed polices, here were the grievances on newly-sworn in President Donald Trump. Most notably, Trump’s coif.