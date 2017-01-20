Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and her election campaign are set to pay roughly $10,000 in fines after the campaign’s failure to properly disclose campaign-finance information.

OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and her election campaign are set to pay roughly $10,000 in fines after the campaign’s failure to properly disclose campaign-finance information, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The announcement comes after the Attorney General’s Office in October filed a complaint against the re-election campaign for Wyman, a Republican, whose job includes overseeing elections.

An investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission found that a series of 2016 reports disclosing campaign contributions to Wyman were filed late. Those late reports included the disclosure of about $30,500 in contributions, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Wyman’s campaign had self-reported those late filings to the commission in May. Later, state Democratic Party Chair Jaxon Ravens filed a complaint against Wyman and her campaign.

The commission’s investigation also turned up additional late filings made by the campaign between 2013 and 2016, according to the news release.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, was recused from the case, the news release said.

In a statement, Wyman said she was pleased that the issue has been resolved and described the violations as minor.

“However, I take full responsibility for the findings, cooperated fully throughout the entire process and have taken steps to ensure the errors won’t happen again,” Wyman said.