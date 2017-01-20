Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and her election campaign are set to pay roughly $10,000 in fines after the campaign’s failure to properly disclose campaign-finance information.

Share story

Joseph O’Sullivan
By
Seattle Times Olympia bureau

OLYMPIA — Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman and her election campaign are set to pay roughly $10,000 in fines after the campaign’s failure to properly disclose campaign-finance information, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

The announcement comes after the Attorney General’s Office in October filed a complaint against the re-election campaign for Wyman, a Republican, whose job includes overseeing elections.

An investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission found that a series of 2016 reports disclosing campaign contributions to Wyman were filed late. Those late reports included the disclosure of about $30,500 in contributions, according to a news release from the Attorney General’s Office.

Wyman’s campaign had self-reported those late filings to the commission in May. Later, state Democratic Party Chair Jaxon Ravens filed a complaint against Wyman and her campaign.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The commission’s investigation also turned up additional late filings made by the campaign between 2013 and 2016, according to the news release.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson, a Democrat, was recused from the case, the news release said.

In a statement, Wyman said she was pleased that the issue has been resolved and described the violations as minor.

“However, I take full responsibility for the findings, cooperated fully throughout the entire process and have taken steps to ensure the errors won’t happen again,” Wyman said.

Joseph O'Sullivan: 360-236-8268 or josullivan@seattletimes.com. On Twitter @OlympiaJoe