Mayor Ed Murray said he’s “very concerned” about the city getting federal funding from a Trump administration to address homelessness and other issues.

Seattle will remain a sanctuary city for undocumented immigrants despite Donald Trump’s election as president, even if that means losing federal funding, Mayor Ed Murray promised hundreds of people gathered inside City Hall on Wednesday.

The city is one of many with policies to protect undocumented people, and Murray called standing by that “the most American thing that we could possibly do.”

Trump has vowed to crack down on cities that shield residents from federal immigration authorities, pledging to block federal taxpayer dollars from going to them.

Speaking to the crowd’s anxieties about how a Trump administration may treat immigrants, refugees, Muslims, women, and gay Americans among others, the mayor said the Pacific Northwest’s largest city will continue to welcome all kinds of people.

“Seattle is the same city today that it was yesterday,” Murray said, going on to remark, “Black lives still matter” and “Our city is strong because of its diversity.”

The mayor said Trump has “demonstrated outright misogyny” and displayed “racism and authoritarian tendencies.” But Murray said Seattle residents should try to understand Trump voters and “move forward” rather than condemn them.

The former state lawmaker, who is gay, said same-sex spouses will “not lose the rings on our fingers.” And recalling his own involvement in fighting to legalize gay marriage in Washington, he told the city’s young people, “You can’t lose hope.”

In a news conference just before the City Hall rally, however, Murray admitted to reporters that he’s “very concerned” about getting funding from a Trump administration to help Seattle deal with its homelessness crisis, its transit projects and other needs. He said, not for the first time, that Seattle may need a new levy for homeless services.

And Murray said he’s worried about a Republican-controlled Congress gutting the Affordable Care Act. The mayor said the law also known as Obamacare directly benefits many Seattle residents.

Both Murray and his police chief, Kathleen O’Toole, insisted that Trump’s election will not deter nor delay police-department reforms mandated by the U.S. Department of Justice under a 2012 consent decree.

O’Toole said her department expects and is ready for election-related demonstrations in the coming days.