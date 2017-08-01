Seattle School Board races: Mack, Camet lead in District 4. DeWolf, Vasquez lead in District 5

Thirteen people are vying for three seats on the seven-member board. The two candidates with the highest number of votes in each race move on to the November election.

The top candidate in the three Seattle School Board races had comfortable leads in Tuesday’s primary-election returns. But in each race, the second candidate had a much lower percent of the vote.

Eden Mack and Herbert Camet Jr. were ahead in District 4, with 19 percent of the votes counted. Betty Patu and Chelsea Byers were far ahead in District 7, although they were really the only two candidates, given that a third candidate had withdrawn.

The third race for the District 5 seat was closer, with Zachary Pullin DeWolf ahead with 43 percent of the vote and Omar Vasquez narrowly edging out the other two candidates.

The winners in the November election will join four members who were all elected in 2015.

District 4

In Tuesday’s returns, Eden Mack and Herbert J. Camet Jr. had the most votes out of seven candidates running for the District 4 position, which covers Belltown, Queen Anne, Magnolia and Ballard. Mack had emerged as a front-runner; the longtime parent volunteer has raised $15,000, more than any other candidate in all three races. Mack had 67 percent of the vote, followed by Camet, who had 8 percent of the vote.

District 5

Zachary Pullin DeWolf had 43 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s returns and Omar Vasquez had 18 percent in the District 5 race. The race for District 5, which includes Capitol Hill, downtown and the Central Area, had no front-runner. All four of the candidates raised money and had big-name endorsements. Andre Helmstetter had 16 percent of the vote and Alec Cooper received 15 percent. Candace Vaivadas, who withdrew from the election after the deadline to take her name off the ballot, still received 6 percent.

District 7

Betty Patu, the sole incumbent in the three races, and challenger Chelsea Byers were the top two candidates and will move on to the November election. The results weren’t surprising, as the third candidate, Tony Hemphill, withdrew from the election but too late for his name to be taken off the ballot. Patu had 66 percent of the vote and Byers had 23 percent. Hempill had 11 percent.