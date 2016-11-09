Some voters Wednesday expressed shock, but others weren’t surprised.

Surprise. Shock. Fear. Hope.

The idea that Donald Trump will lead our nation as its president settled in among Seattleites Wednesday morning along with a November rain shower and gray skies.

The rain had been forecast. Trump’s win had not.

That left voters grappling with myriad ideas on what that might mean for the country — and conflicting emotions.

Carly Derrick was walking her dog, Birdie, downtown Wednesday morning, and feeling disappointed. Derrick said she felt nervous all day Tuesday. Then the results began to pour in.

“I wasn’t someone who felt Hillary was the lesser of two evils. I was proud and honored to vote for her,” she said. “I’m really shocked. I feel like in Seattle I’m in a bubble, but I don’t know anyone personally who voted for Trump.”

Derrick works in early childhood education and in communities with refugees and immigrants. “I have a heavy heart going to work this morning,” she said.

She found no comfort on social media or national news stories last night, but Birdie provided her some solace.

“We did switch to local news (last night) to see some silver linings there,” she said. She was happy to hear Mayor Ed Murray speak and support diversity.

In Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood, Tawanna Simon said she was “shocked … but strangely unfazed” Trump won the presidency. She and her husband, Willie Simon Jr., moved to Seattle in February from Georgia. They both supported the Green Party this election.

Yet Tawanna said she sees Seattle as improving, despite the election results.

“Being out here, it’s kind of refreshing, hopeful, even with Donald Trump as president,” she said, adding that Seattle must focus on tackling issues here, such as homelessness.

Willie Simon Jr. said he was not surprised by the result of the election.

“Donald Trump tapped into something. White men have been taking the back seat ever since Obama was elected,” he said, noting the loss of blue-collar jobs in some Eastern states.

He said he hopes Trump will bring the country together as he promised in his victory speech Tuesday night.

Steve Cismowski said he is dissatisfied with the election process. “The whole process. The candidates. I didn’t vote for either one of them,” he said.

He fears America could get more involved with conflicts abroad, even war, he said.

Why?

“Just the way Trump is. He’s too aggressive,” he said.

John McDonald, of Edmonds, an insurance broker who voted for Trump, was waiting for a ride at the University of Washington light-rail station after arriving home from an early morning flight.

“I don’t think it’s the end of the world, but I think he’s got a lot of work ahead of him,” he said.

“It’s not going to be Armageddon; it’s not paradise … It’s going to even itself out.”

McDonald said Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s “entitlement to that job was just too great.”

McDonald said Trump “may fall flat on his face, but he’s made it a lot farther than anyone expected.”

In downtown Seattle, Lisa Catalano, a Clinton supporter, said calling Tuesday’s results a “surprise” was an “understatement.”

She said she felt “anxious” about her retirement, her future and her family’s future.

Trump’s comments on immigration and women’s rights troubled her.

“He’s probably one of the first presidential winners since I’ve been able to vote I actually feel I have no respect,” Catalano said.

Bainbridge Island retiree Anne Tilly was born in Bellingham in 1915, five years before women got the right to vote.

She voted for Franklin Delano Roosevelt. She was an elector for Hubert Humphrey at the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

On Election Day, she could barely contain her excitement at Clinton’s historic candidacy.

“Whoever dreamed that I would vote for a lady for president of the United States of America?” she said, from her retirement home on Bainbridge Island. “Never, ever, ever.”

If Clinton won, she had no big celebration planned.

“I’ll just say a little Swedish prayer,” Tilley said. “Tack sa mycket Gud.” Thank you God.

But the next morning, she took defeat in stride.

“We roll with the punches,” Tilly said. “I’m disappointed, terribly, terribly, but we’re going to back our president 100 percent.”

Statewide, 56.3 percent of voters supported Clinton. In King County, it was 73.9 percent in support of the Democratic nominee.