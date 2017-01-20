The inauguration of Donald Trump as president on Friday was greeted in the Seattle area with low-key, joyful gatherings by supporters and outpourings of grief, student walkouts and other protests.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as president on Friday was greeted in the Seattle area with low-key, joyful gatherings by supporters and outpourings of grief, student walkouts and other protests by many in the solidly liberal city.

Students at more than a dozen schools in the Seattle area staged walkouts — part of protests and other events planned throughout the day and into the weekend.

At Shorecrest High in Shoreline, students walked to a North Seattle intersection at around noon, where they joined students from Shorewood and Ingraham high schools. Many had already been a part of a walkout shortly after the election, but felt they needed to voice their opposition again, Shorecrest senior Ray Mitchell, 17, said.

“We feel like we can’t have the protest be a one-and-done thing,” he said. “We have to continue to put up resistance to what is happening.”

At North 155th Street and Aurora Avenue, more than 100 students chanted “we are the popular vote” and “love, not hate, makes America great.”

At about the same time, 18 people gathered at a Trump party being held at the Berliner Pub in Renton, applauding as they watched Fox News coverage of the new president and first lady.

Maria Orth, 52, of SeaTac, who runs an adult family home, organized the gathering online. “Nobody else had the nerve to do this,” she said, adding that the Seattle area isn’t exactly welcoming to conservatives.

Jeff Stagg, 47, of Federal Way, who’s in retail sales, was among those cheering Trump.

“It’s a blessing to America,” he said. “Now there is a president who’s going to support America, keeping jobs, creating jobs.”

Stagg didn’t vote in the election for Obama’s first term. “But I believed in hope and change,” he said. “That was just promises.”

This time around he voted for Trump.

In his 20s, said Stagg, “I was a hard-core party animal, just love everybody.”

Now, he said, “There needs to be some level of accountability. We’re legalizing everything. Gay marriage, marijuana. Let’s just not make anything illegal anymore. Isn’t that hell on earth?”

In Seattle, political leaders lent their official stamp to protests and resistance to Trump’s expected crackdowns on illegal immigration and refugees from Muslim countries.

Mayor Ed Murray addressed “children in our schools who are frightened, our employees who don’t know if they’re going to be able to keep their jobs, and the threat that our neighbors will be taken away.”

“Don’t be afraid,” Murray said, touting Seattle as a sanctuary city.

State Republican leaders, many of them in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration events and parties, celebrated the Trump presidency.

Fredi Simpson, a Republican National Committee member from Wenatchee, was losing her voice by Friday afternoon from cheering.

“It was electrifying. It was incredible,” Simpson said of Trump’s “America First” speech. “What he did was bring a pride and a patriotism. People in the audience were crying because they were so proud.”

Simpson, who is Hispanic, said she was surrounded at the inaugural by people from every ethnicity, age and class. She appreciated Trump’s comment that when people open their hearts to patriotism “there is no room for prejudice.”

Meanwhile, a morning inauguration-watching event at Seattle’s Town Hall drew sparse attendance.

Most sat silently — some with tears in their eyes — as Trump was sworn in and delivered his populist and anti-Washington, D.C., inaugural address in which he painted a bleak picture of “American carnage,” promised to restore U.S. manufacturing jobs and to eradicate Islamic terrorism.

Martin Lang, 27, brought a flask of whiskey to watch. “God help us all,” he said.

Marilyn Jaffee, 65, called Trump’s 16-minute inaugural address a “horrible” speech. “I could not find one inspiring sentence.”

By contrast, Art Varela of Edmonds clapped loudly for Trump at the event. Varela, who works in the seafood industry, said he supported Trump because of his plans to restore American jobs.