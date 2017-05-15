Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole also has requesting an internal review of the department’s response to the mayor’s home by the Office of Professional Accountability.

The Seattle Police Department has released dashcam video of police responding to Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s house last year.

The 2016 police call hit headlines last month after a lawyer for a man accusing Murray of sexually abusing him as a teen filed a subpoena seeking records about the incident.

The police response involved a reported “suspicious person” at the mayor’s Capitol Hill home on the night of June 24. In releasing the dashcam video and related records, the Seattle Police Department said in an online posting it was responding to “public interest” in the incident.

Citing “those who have publicly expressed concerns regarding this incident,” Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole added that she was requesting a review by the department’s Office of Professional Accountability.

In the dashcam video of one police car that responded to the June 24 call, police can be heard knocking on Murray’s door.

Someone who sounds like Murray answers and says “he just went away,” referring to an unknown man Murray said had sought entry to his house.

Officers then can be heard saying the “complainant said everything is good, we can clear our unit.” One adds: “he (the mayor) said somebody tried to push my door.”

Later, an officer says, “oh this is not one of those calls we need to keep quiet about. OK, you don’t need to broadcast the address, but …”

Another asks, “do we need to write anything up?”

“No, he didn’t even want us to check around the backyard,” an officer responds.

The 2016 police incident was publicized last month by Lincoln Beauregard, an attorney for Delvonn Heckard, 46, who sued the mayor, alleging Murray sexually abused him as a teenager three decades ago.

Though there is no apparent link to that lawsuit, Beauregard filed a subpoena seeking records about the response to Murray’s home, and alleging police and one of mayor’s aides were involved in “cover-up” efforts.

Spokespersons for Murray responded that those allegations were “outlandish” and provided a statement from five friends who said they had been at the mayor’s home earlier in the evening.

They described a knock at the door from an unknown man and woman, who asked to use the bathroom and became “pushy” when refused entry.

Citing Beauregard’s publicizing of that incident and other filings aimed at generating publicity, Murray’s attorneys sought sanctions against him in the ongoing lawsuit.

A judge earlier this month scolded Beauregard and ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine for violating codes of professional conduct governing attorneys.

Murray, citing damage to his reputation from the accusations — which he denies — by Heckard and three other men who have claimed past sexual abuse, ended his campaign for re-election last week.