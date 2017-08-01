Jenny Durkan leads in Seattle mayor's race, followed by Cary Moon and Nikkita Oliver

Twenty-one candidates were vying for a spot on the general-election ballot to succeed outgoing Mayor Ed Murray.

Jenny Durkan led the crowded primary election for Seattle mayor in Tuesday-night returns.

The former U.S. attorney had 31.6 percent, while urban planner Cary Moon and educator and attorney Nikkita Oliver were neck and neck with 15.6 percent and 13.9 percent, respectively, in the 21-candidate, non-partisan race to succeed outgoing Mayor Ed Murray.

Former state Rep. Jessyn Farrell was also close, with 11.8 percent, followed by state Sen. Bob Hasegawa with 8.6 percent and former Mayor Mike McGinn with 7.2 percent.

The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the Nov. 7 general election, with issues such as homelessness, housing costs and police teed up for debate.

With women claiming the top four spots in Tuesday’s results, Seattle appears certain to elect a woman as mayor for first time in 91 years.

The key question for the candidates since Murray’s departure from the race in May has been how best to handle an economic boom making some people rich while leaving others behind.

Ballots will continue to be counted for several days. The primary results won’t be officially certified until Aug. 15.

Machine recounts are mandatory when candidates are separated by fewer than 2,000 votes and also less than 0.5 percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.

Manual recounts are mandatory when the gap is fewer than 1,000 votes and also less than 0.25 percent of the total votes cast for both candidates.

Separately, candidates can request recounts.

Earlier this year, it looked like Murray might cruise to re-election. As late as February, his most prominent challenger was a Ravenna safe-streets activist.

Though he had come under fire for Seattle’s growing homelessness and his handling of unauthorized camping in the city, he also had strung together a series of political wins.

Under Murray, Seattle had set its minimum wage on a path to $15 per hour and adopted “secure scheduling” for restaurant and retail workers. Voters had approved tax hikes to boost spending on parks, transit, subsidized preschool and affordable housing.

While a homeowner-driven backlash had cowed the mayor into scuttling a proposal for more density in single-family areas, he had pushed ahead with a plan to upzone the city’s urban villages while requiring developers to help create affordable housing.

But a second Murray term was not to be, as the 2017 mayoral race began to change — and change quickly. First, Oliver announced her campaign in March, challenging the establishment-backed incumbent as a community candidate of the new Peoples Party.

Then, a Kent man filed a bombshell lawsuit against the mayor, accusing Murray of sexually abusing him in the 1980s, when the man was a drug-addicted teenager.

Similar claims by three other men came to light, each claiming sexual abuse by Murray decades ago. One of the accusers had briefly been the mayor’s foster son.

Murray has vehemently denied the allegations, highlighted the criminal records of the accusers and publicized the results of a medical examination to refute a key claim.

But he ended his re-election campaign with a dramatic speech on Alki Beach in May, saying the claims had become too much of a distraction for himself and the city.

By then, Moon had announced her candidacy, followed by McGinn. The same week that the mayor dropped out of the race, Hasegawa, Farrell and Durkan also jumped in.

Democratic Party heavy hitters such as former Gov. Chris Gregoire stood beside Durkan as she launched her run, and many Murray supporters lined up behind her.

The former prosecutor leapt before her opponents in campaign donations, racking up close to $200,000 in her first month. She had raised more than $450,000 by Tuesday, besting her nearest rival by about $300,000, and a pro-Durkan independent-expenditure committee had spent an additional $115,000-plus to boost her chances.

Durkan cited her work on police reform and pledged to keep Seattle on the course Murray had set while drawing opposition from some social-justice activists.

Major media outlets and most of the interest groups that hosted events identified Oliver, Durkan, Moon, McGinn, Hasegawa and Farrell as the six leading contenders, as 15 dark-horse candidates struggled to break through and attract attention.

Some of those other candidates, such as Harley Lever, Michael Harris, Gary Brose and Greg Hamilton, searched for support among conservative and moderate voters.

Oliver generated grass-roots enthusiasm, attracting more than 1,000 volunteers and raising more than $120,000 in mostly small donations. She said she would ratchet up affordable-housing requirements on developers and freeze or reduce property taxes.

Running for a third time, McGinn vowed to “hold the line” on regressive taxes and cut a bloated budget while directing savings to needs such as homeless shelter beds.

Hasegawa repeatedly called for the creation of a municipal bank, while Farrell touted her advocacy for public transit and sought support from public-school parents.

The state senator and former state representative garnered endorsements from most of Seattle’s labor unions and Democratic Party legislative district groups.

Contributing more than $90,000 to her own campaign, Moon promised to open up single-family areas to apartments and crack down on real-estate speculators.