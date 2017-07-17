Candidates Mike McGinn and Jessyn Farrell are calling for Murray to resign after The Times revealed that an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded in 1984 Murray sexually abused Jeff Simpson when he was a teenager.

Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn and fellow mayoral candidate Jessyn Farrell are calling for Mayor Ed Murray to resign after The Seattle Times reported new information Sunday about allegations that Murray sexually abused his foster son in the 1980s.

New records, previously thought destroyed, show that an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded in 1984 Murray sexually abused Jeff Simpson when he was a teenager.

Murray continues to adamantly deny the allegations, and in an interview last week underscored that prosecutors had decided decades ago not to charge him.

“The time for denials and victim blaming is over,” McGinn tweeted Sunday, echoing his May 9 call for Murray’s resignation.

Also on Sunday, reacting to new information reported in The Times, Farrell said the mayor should resign. The information “severely undermines our confidence in his ability to carry out the duties of his office,” said the former state representative.

The Times first published details about Simpson’s claims in April when a Kent man, Delvonn Heckard, filed a sexual-abuse lawsuit against Murray. He said Murray had sexually abused him in the 1980s in Seattle, when he was a teenager.

Heckard withdrew his lawsuit in June, saying he intends to refile after Murray leaves office.

After the lawsuit was dropped, Farrell said she was “shocked” to hear the news and that her “heart goes out to Mayor Murray, [husband] Michael, their families and friends for the pain of the past several weeks.”

“As a city, we must reject the politics of personal destruction,” she had said. “Our voters — and our elected leaders — deserve better.”

Candidate Jenny Durkan did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday night. Murray endorsed Durkan last month.

At the time, when asked about accepting the endorsement of someone whom several men had accused of sexual abuse, Durkan described Seattle voters as discerning. She said they can observe that Murray has been a good mayor, separate from the claims. Durkan did not directly answer whether she believed Murray or believed his accusers. She had said her focus was on issues facing the city and on what the mayor has done while in office.

Candidate Bob Hasegawa, a state senator, had no comment Sunday night, according to campaign spokesman Michael Charles.

Two other leading candidates in Aug. 1 primary, Nikkita Oliver and Cary Moon, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday night.