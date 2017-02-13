Mayor Ed Murray will deliver his annual State of the City address at a North Seattle mosque next week.

The city’s mayors usually give their State of the City speeches in the City Council’s chambers at City Hall. That’s where Murray delivered his first three such addresses.

But sometimes mayors choose other locations. In 2007, Greg Nickels gave a State of the City speech at a Rotary Club meeting in the Washington State Convention Center.

Murray will speak on Feb. 21 at Idris Mosque at 1420 N.E. Northgate Way. The event will be open to the public. The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and the address will begin at 9:30 a.m.

A media advisory from the mayor’s office Monday said: “Both the city and Idris Mosque are committed to the American ideal of separation of church and state. With this address, Mayor Murray and council are standing with Seattle’s Muslim community in their house of worship as we fight state-sanctioned discrimination by the Trump Administration. Throughout its history, Seattle has stood with communities facing persecution from the government, including during the civil rights era at Black churches.”