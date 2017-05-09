Murray's campaign for a second term has been dogged by allegations that he sexually abused children in the 1980s.
Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will hold a news conference Tuesday morning amid widespread speculation that he will end his campaign for re-election.
The mayor will read a statement to reporters at 10:30 a.m. at the Alki Beach Bathhouse.
The Seattle Times will be streaming the conference live on Facebook when it begins.
For the past month, Murray’s bid for a second term has been dogged by allegations that he sexually abused teenagers in the 1980s and paid them for sex. A Kent man filled a lawsuit last month.
The mayor has strenuously denied the accusations and initially vowed to continue his push for re-election.
Murray, 62, grew up partly in the Alki neighborhood. The former state lawmaker, a champion for gay rights in the Legislature, was elected mayor in 2013.
