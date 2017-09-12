Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has resigned hours after a fifth man — a relative — made public allegations Murray molested him when he was a child.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray resigned Tuesday, just hours after new allegations that he sexually abused a younger cousin decades ago in New York.

Murray, a former Democratic state legislator elected mayor in 2013, said in a statement that he is resigning effective 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“While the allegations against me are not true, it is important that my personal issues do not affect the ability of our City government to conduct the public’s business,” Murray said in a statement.

City Councilmember Bruce Harrell will become mayor and will decide within five days whether to fill out the remainder of the term, the statement says.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday morning on allegations by Murray’s cousin, Joseph Dyer, 54, who has become the fifth man to publicly accuse Murray of sexual abuse.

Dyer says he was 13 when Murray forced him into sex when the two shared a bedroom at Dyer’s mother’s home in Medford, New York, in the mid-1970s.

Dyer is the fifth man to publicly accuse Murray since April.

Another accuser, Lloyd Anderson, issued a statement Tuesday through his lawyer: “I feel victory, but saddened that it required another victim to come forward for him to resign. I wonder how many other victims are out there.”

Murray, 62, a former Democratic state legislator, has repeatedly denied that he sexually abused anyone, contending the accusations are part of a political takedown targeting him for his progressive politics and record as a gay-rights champion.

Murray attributed Dyer’s claims to bad blood between two estranged wings of the family.

Murray ended his re-election bid earlier this year because of the scandal, but had staved off calls for his resignation before his term is completed this year.

He had retained support for finishing out his term from a majority of the City Council and four former mayors, as well as mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan.

But Durkan withdrew her support in the wake of the new allegations.

“It is time for Mayor Murray to step down,” Durkan said in a statement Tuesday, noting that she’d previously urged him “to reflect deeply” on whether he should remain in office.

“It’s clear that it is in everybody’s best interest for him to resign. As a parent, former public official and openly gay woman, these allegations are beyond sad and tragic; no official is above the law.”

Durkan’s rival in the mayor’s race, Cary Moon, already had called for Murray to step down months ago.

The mayor stayed in his office Tuesday and didn’t address his staff at large before his resignation announcement, according to a source.