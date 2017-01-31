In a letter Monday to County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Laura Inveen, Murray stopped short of opposing the project outright but said the county should re-examine the design.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is asking King County officials to “take a second look” at the design of the new youth jail they plan to build in the Central District.

In a letter Monday to County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Laura Inveen, Murray stopped short of opposing the project outright and praised work that county officials have done to reduce juvenile-incarceration rates.

The mayor said he believes the project’s goals are to better serve families. But Murray said he thinks the county should pause to reconsider the project’s design.

“I recognize that an immediate transition to zero youth incarceration is unrealistic. I have some concerns about the current plans for the detention facility given our joint goals of working toward zero detention,” he wrote. “The landscape of research on best practices and intervention strategies points to mounting evidence against incarcerating young people that was not known at the time this facility was being planned.”

Voters approved a levy in 2012 to replace the county’s existing youth courthouse and detention center with a new complex on the same site.

But local leaders have felt pressure in recent months from activists who oppose the project and advocate for alternatives to incarceration because they object to locking up youth.

Activists protested outside Murray’s house last month and are appealing a permitting decision for the project by Seattle’s construction department.

City Council President Bruce Harrell said earlier this month that county officials should go back to the drawing board, and at least two other council members oppose the project.

“Public concern continues to grow about this project,” Murray wrote in his Monday letter.

In a public statement Monday night, Constantine didn’t say he would scrap the project but said he would propose that the county adopt a goal of zero youth detention. He said he wants to “build bridges to anyone who wants better outcomes for youth,” a signal that he hopes to come to terms with activists.