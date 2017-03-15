The Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project sued the U.S. government on behalf of legal immigrants from countries banned in President Trump’s first travel ban who were separated from their families.

A federal judge in Seattle said he will decide whether to let President Donald Trump’s revised executive order on immigration to take effect — but not right away.

U.S. District Court Judge James Robart said he will take the case under advisement and issue a ruling later. He did not indicate when he would announce his decision.

Robart presided over a hearing Wednesday in which attorneys for the government argued that the ban should be allowed to take effect on Thursday. Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler told Robart that the president has broad authority over immigration.

Robart questioned whether Readler was arguing that the president’s actions related to immigration were essentially unreviewable by the court.

The judge noted that the argument was not appreciated by a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel that refused to reinstate Trump’s initial executive order on immigration.

Robart also grilled Readler on about two seemingly conflicting federal laws on immigration — one which gives the president the authority to keep “any class of aliens” out of the country, and another that forbids the government from discriminating on the basis of nationality when it comes to issuing visas.

Robart also questioned a lawyer for the Seattle-based Northwest Immigrant Rights Project about the two federal laws on immigration.

Attorney Matt Adams responded that while the law does give the president broad authority, Congress later clarified the law to say the government can’t discriminate on the basis of nationality any more than it could bar people based on their race.

President Trump’s original travel ban was signed as an executive order on Jan. 27, and barred entry into the U.S. of travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, suspended the processing of visas and stopped the refugee program. The result was chaos at the country’s airports and a flurry of lawsuits challenging the executive order.

Among the first was filed by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project on behalf of legal immigrants from those banned countries who had been separated from their families, who were in the process of coming to the U.S. when the ban went into effect.

Robart in February halted enforcement nationwide of the immigration ban in a lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota. Trump appealed to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where a panel of judges upheld Robart’s order and effectively suspended the implementation of the travel ban.

In response, Trump issued a second executive order on March 6 which narrowed some of the troublesome provisions of the original, but still suspended the issuance of visas to travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The new order left Iraq off the list of banned countries.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue that the second executive order contains many of the legal flaws of the first, and that Trump’s fixes are cosmetic and don’t address the legal issues posed by the ban.

Robart has said he realizes the frustrations of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, mostly parents separated from their children, over Trump administration statements that seemingly contradict those made by federal government lawyers.

“The court understands Plaintiffs’ frustrations concerning statements emanating from President Trump’s administration that seemingly contradict representations of the federal government’s lawyers in this and other litigation before the court,” the order said.

Nevertheless, Robart said, the court will continue to rely on statements coming from the federal attorneys.