The Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle joined a chorus of national groups on Tuesday, condemning President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Stephen Bannon, the conservative nationalist media executive, as a senior White House adviser.

The Jewish Federation, in a news release, wrote that it “strongly objects” to Bannon’s appointment and urged Trump to exclude from his team “those who seek to divide through the promotion of hate.”

“Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, racism, misogyny and homophobia have no place in the centers of public policy,” the group wrote. “Not in the White House and especially not among our president’s advisers.”

Bannon, the former chairman of Breitbart News and the CEO of Trump’s campaign, has provoked similar outrage among national groups that seek to protect religious minorities.

The Anti-Defamation League, which battles anti-Semitism, accused Breitbart, under Bannon, of becoming “the premier website of the alt-right, a loose-knit group of white nationalists, and unabashed anti-Semites and racists.”

The Council of American Islamic Relations likewise decried Bannon’s appointment, calling him an “anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist and white nationalist ‘alt-right’ extremist.”

“The appointment of Stephen Bannon as a top Trump administration strategist sends the disturbing message that anti-Muslim conspiracy theories and white nationalist ideology will be welcome in the White House,” CAIR Executive Director Nihad Awad said.

Breitbart, which Bannon once described as “the platform of the alt-right,” has a news section labeled “black crime.” The site last year called Bill Kristol, the conservative Trump critic, a “renegade Jew.” In response to misogynistic online harassment, the site wrote that women are “screwing up the internet for men” and that the solution is “women should log off.”

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s campaign manager, urged people to look at Bannon’s “full resume.” Before running Breitbart, Bannon was a Naval officer and then an investment banker, for Goldman Sachs, among others.

Conway pushed back on criticism of Bannon as a right-wing nationalist.

“I’m personally offended that you think I would manage a campaign where that would be one of the going philosophies,” Conway told The New York Times on Monday.