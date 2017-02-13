Through Feb. 24, the Seattle Housing Authority is registering households to take part in a lottery for places on its Housing Choice Vouchers wait list.

The Seattle Housing Authority is registering households to take part in a lottery for places on its Housing Choice Vouchers wait list.

Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8 vouchers, provide assistance for people with low incomes to rent from landlords in the private market.

The housing authority began registering households for the wait-list lottery on Feb. 6. Registration closes at 5 p.m. Feb. 24.

The chances of being selected for the wait list are the same no matter when households register during that period.

Registration is free and is available only at seattlehousing.org/waitlist. It’s open to adults 18 years old or older and to emancipated minors.

After Feb. 24, the housing authority will hold a random, computer-assisted lottery to choose 3,500 households for the wait list and to decide the order in which those households will receive vouchers.

Letters will be mailed by March 31 to all registered households, letting them know whether they will receive vouchers.

The housing authority will begin issuing the vouchers in May, but it will take two to three years to issue all 3,500.

Households that receive vouchers will be required to use them in the city of Seattle for at least one year.

To receive a voucher, a household’s total income must be 50 percent or less of the area’s median income at the time the household is called off the wait list.

More information is available at seattlehousing.org/waitlist.

The last time the housing authority held a lottery for its vouchers wait list, 19,000 households registered and 2,500 were chosen. In 2013, 24,000 registered and 2,000 were chosen.