A King County Superior Court judge Friday threw out a lawsuit brought by hotel-owner groups seeking to undo certain hotel-worker protections approved by Seattle voters last year.

Judge John Erlick said Initiative 124 and the resulting city ordinance neither violate the federal and state constitutions nor conflict with existing laws.

Drawn up by the Unite Here Local 8 union, I-124 gave certain Seattle hotel workers new rights related to assault and sexual harassment, injuries and workloads, medical care and changes in hotel ownership.

Brian Crawford, a vice president for the American Hotel and Lodging Association, one of the groups that brought the suit, said the plaintiffs are disappointed and will consider next steps, such as an appeal.

A spokeswoman for the union hailed the ruling and said she was glad the judge recognized that hotel workers are particularly vulnerable employees.

“The City Attorney’s Office is proud to defend the voters’ choice to protect hotel workers and is very pleased with the court’s well-reasoned and thorough opinion upholding the will of the voters,” City Attorney Pete Holmes said in a statement.