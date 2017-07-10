The Seattle City Council is scheduled to take a final vote Monday on a new income tax on wealthy residents.

The Seattle City Council is expected to vote Monday to enact a pioneering new income tax on wealthy residents, and a legal challenge is widely anticipated.

The proposal calls for a 2.25 percent tax on total income above $250,000 for individuals and above $500,000 for married couples filing their taxes together.

The city has estimated the tax would raise about $125 million a year and cost $10 million to $13 million to set up, plus $5 million to $6 million per year to run and enforce.

The council’s finance committee cleared the tax last week, increasing the rate from 2 percent to 2.25 percent.

Opponents argue the tax would violate state law and the state constitution, while proponents say it would make Seattle’s tax structure more fair and want to test the legality of taxing income. Neither Washington state nor any of its cities collects an income tax.

The recent push for an income tax began in February, when nonprofits and labor unions calling themselves the Trump Proof Seattle coalition launched a campaign. The coalition said the revenue could offset threatened cuts by President Donald Trump’s administration and held town-hall events in every council district to drum up support.

A boost came in April, when Mayor Ed Murray, during a mayoral candidate forum, said he would send income-tax legislation to the council. Earlier that week, former Mayor Mike McGinn, who’s running again this year while Murray is not, had come out in support of the tax.

According to the legislation under consideration by the council, money from the tax could be used by the city to: lower property taxes and other regressive taxes; address homelessness; provide affordable housing, education and transit; replace federal funding lost through budget cuts; create green jobs and meet carbon-reduction goals; and administer the tax.