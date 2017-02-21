The Seattle City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a proposed upzone of the University District.

The City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a proposed upzone that would pave the way for the University District to become Seattle’s next high-rise neighborhood.

In the works for years, the legislation would raise maximum heights, allowing buildings to climb to 320 feet on some blocks near a light-rail station opening in 2021.

Mayor Ed Murray and the council are seeking upzones for many Seattle neighborhoods, in an attempt to make developers help create more affordable housing.

The U District upzone has been contemplated longer and would be more dramatic than those in other areas. It would be the first upzone to trigger a new requirement that developers include affordable apartments in their projects or pay to help the city build.

In the months leading up to Tuesday’s vote, critics raised concerns about the upzone turning the U District into an upscale neighborhood and pushing out poor renters.

Proponents said the upzone would help the U District absorb more residents and jobs, sensibly concentrating growth near the University of Washington and light rail.

Earlier this month, the council’s land-use committee voted to postpone changes on University Way Northeast, also known as The Ave. The amendment came after some small-business owners demanded more time to study the potential for displacement.

The upzone likely would spur the redevelopment of several U District parking lots, many owned by University District Parking Associates, a company established in 1944.