The Seattle City Council, in a resolution on Monday’s agenda, is calling on President-elect Donald Trump to denounce recent hate incidents.

Donald Trump, meet the Seattle City Council.

The council plans to vote on a resolution Monday calling on the president-elect “to condemn recent attacks and hate speech that perpetuate religious persecution, racism, sexism, homophobia, transphobia and xenophobia.”

The resolution sponsored by council members Lisa Herbold and M. Lorena González says hate incidents against “Muslims, Sikhs, Arabs, Jews, Latinos, African-Americans, Asians, women, people with disabilities, immigrants, refugees, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community members” have been reported to the police, on social media and to advocacy organizations.

It says Seattle will continue to be “an inclusive, respectful and just city that is proud of its mosaic of people of diverse cultures, faiths, beliefs, and identities, and to celebrate both our individuality and commonality.”

When asked in a television interview shortly after the Nov. 8 election about reports that some of his supporters were harassing minorities, Trump said, “I am so saddened to hear that.”

He added, “And I say, stop it. If it, if it helps, I will say this and I will say right to the cameras: Stop it.”