Seattle city employees should have the right to take off work for May Day without retaliation, City Councilmember Kshama Sawant said.

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant will ask her colleagues Monday to pass a resolution proclaiming that city employees have the right to take off work on May 1 without retaliation.

Sawant’s resolution would ask all city departments to inform non-emegency employees of their right to request an unpaid day off to attend May Day celebrations.

May 1 is International Workers’ Day and is a day on which immigrant-rights events are held in Seattle and other cities.

During a council briefing Monday morning, Sawant said Seattle should “join all the workers throughout the nation in standing with the immigrant community against the anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-LGBTQ and anti-labor policies that have been put forward by President Trump and his administration.”

Sawant’s resolution notes that a state law gives public employees in Washington state the right to request two unpaid holidays per year for a reason of faith or conscience or an organized religious activity.

The law says an employee must be allowed to take off the days he or she wants unless the employee’s absence would impose an undue hardship on the employer or the employee is necessary to maintain public safety.

In March, Sawant and Councilmember Mike O’Brien wrote an Op-Ed for the South Seattle Emerald in support of a potential May Day strike by the union that represents teachers at Seattle Public Schools. But members of the Seattle Education Association subsequently voted against striking.