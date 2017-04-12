In a departure for City Council members, Kshama Sawant commented on allegations of sexual abuse by Mayor Ed Murray, saying “ ... it is vital to not remain silent on a matter such as this.”

Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant said Wednesday the city has been “shaken” by allegations that Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused teens in the 1980s.

“While I cannot speak to the veracity of the claims, allegations of rape and abuse should always be taken seriously and investigated with care and diligence. I also believe it is vital to not remain silent on a matter such as this,” Sawant said in a statement on Wednesday morning.

“Our society, plagued by inequality and enormous imbalances of both power and wealth, is a painful place for sexual violence survivors.

“I believe such serious charges must not be tried in a court of public opinion, which is so often cruel to survivors, and can be unjust for everyone involved.”

She went on to call for “a real discussion of rape, molestation, sexual assault, sexual harassment and domestic violence.”

Sawant’s statement is a departure for City Council members, who to this point, have chosen to stay quiet about the allegations.

On Monday, Council President Bruce Harrell issued a written statement saying he and the council’s other members “have no intention of commenting on matters of pending or potential litigation. We believe that it is critically important that, together, we remain committed to the business of governing.”