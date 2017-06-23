The Seattle City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday on the death of Charleena Lyles. The event will be 6 p.m. at the University of Washington’s Kane Hall.

The Seattle City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on the death of Charleena Lyles, who was fatally shot by police Sunday in her Magnuson Park apartment.

Councilmember M. Lorena González, who chairs the council’s public-safety committee, will host the town-hall-style forum, she announced Friday.

González is partnering with the Seattle Community Police Commission and additional community-based organizations for the event, which will give members of the public the opportunity to share their thoughts with council members, she said.

The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in Room 130 at Kane Hall on the University of Washington’s main campus and will be streamed live at SeattleChannel.org/live.

Earlier this week, during a vigil for Lyles, Councilmember Lisa Herbold offered to host a hearing in the council’s civil-rights committee, which she chairs.

Instead, González’s committee will handle it, a council spokeswoman said Friday.

Also earlier this week, the Seattle King County NAACP released a statement calling for the council and Mayor Ed Murray to host a hearing enabling Lyles’ relatives and community members to question Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole directly.

O’Toole wasn’t listed as a planned participant in González’s announcement.

Lyles, a 30-year-old mother of four, was fatally shot by two officers in her home after she reported a burglary there. Police say she displayed two knives after the officers arrived. Three of her four children were home at the time.