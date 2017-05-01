Seattle could take its first step Monday toward enacting an income tax. Councilmember Lisa Herbold and others have drawn up a resolution expressing the city’s intent to adopt a tax targeting high-end households.

Herbold’s resolution, sponsored with Council President Bruce Harrell, would express the city’s intent to adopt “a progressive income tax targeting high-end households.”

With a progressive income tax, households with the highest incomes would pay the highest rates.

The resolution would leave undetermined several key details: what type of income would be taxed, which households would be considered high-end, at what rate the income would be taxed, how the revenue from the tax would be spent and how Seattle would go about collecting it.

Despite the unknowns, the resolution carries weight. Supported by Mayor Ed Murray, it would set up the council to pass an ordinance actually enacting the tax.

The resolution, which is expected to win approval Monday, says the council would begin considering such an ordinance by May 31, with the goal of passing it by July 10.

The story likely wouldn’t end there, because a Seattle income tax would almost certainly be challenged in court.

The state constitution requires taxes to be uniform within the same class of property, and the state Supreme Court has in the past ruled that income is property.

Furthermore, the state Legislature passed a law in 1984 prohibiting counties and cities from taxing net income.

Those are two reasons why there are no existing income taxes in Washington, locally or statewide.

Proponents of Seattle enacting an income tax say today’s state Supreme Court could interpret the constitution differently, and the city may attempt to sidestep the 1984 law by taxing a type of income other than net income.

The resolution acknowledges the likelihood of a court challenge, saying Seattle “can pioneer a legal pathway and build political momentum” for statewide change.

It says action is overdue because Washington’s tax code is the most regressive in the nation. Households making below $21,000 paid 16.8 percent of their income in state and local taxes in 2015, while households with incomes above $500,000 paid only 2.4 percent, the resolution says, citing the Institute on Taxation and Economy Policy.

“Our upside-down tax system deepens poverty, diminishes opportunity for low- and middle-income families, disproportionately harms communities of color, hinders efforts toward establishing a more equitable city and protects and reinforces the privilege of the wealthy,” the resolution says.

Washington voters have several times rejected proposals to tax individual incomes, most recently last year, when an Olympia-only initiative for a wealthy-households tax failed, and in 2010, when a statewide initiative for a high-earners tax was defeated.

The 2010 initiative did pass among Seattle voters, with 63 percent backing it, the council’s resolution notes.

“Without progressive revenue tools, Seattle is in a weak position to respond to federal budget cuts proposed by the Trump administration,” the resolution says.

The drumbeat for the city to adopt an income tax began in February, when local nonprofits and labor unions calling themselves the Trump Proof Seattle coalition launched a campaign, casting it as a response to the threat of the city losing federal funding under President Donald Trump.

The coalition initially talked about a 2.5 percent tax on the unearned incomes (capital gains, interest and dividends) of households making more than $250,000 per year and considered trying to qualify an initiative for the November ballot.

Later, Trump Proof Seattle proposed a 1.5 percent tax on income above $250,000 per household per year, switching to gross income from unearned income because allies have been pursuing a capital-gains tax at the state level.

Rather than qualify an initiative for the ballot, the coalition began lobbying council members to pass an ordinance. And the coalition began holding town-hall events in each council district to drum up support.

Its proposal wouldn’t involve changing how companies such as Amazon are taxed by Seattle. The city has a business-and-occupation tax that’s applied to the gross revenue that companies earn (not their profits), and that wouldn’t change.

The spotlight on the issue grew when former Mayor Mike McGinn, in announcing he would run again this year, endorsed the idea of a Seattle income tax.

Later the same week, Murray said he would send an income-tax proposal to the council, and Nikkita Oliver, another prominent mayoral candidate, said she was in favor of such a tax.

Another candidate, Cary Moon, has raised concerns, saying she would prefer to see Seattle act quickly to implement local taxes on property speculation and luxury real estate to supplement a statewide capital-gains tax.

Herbold says she worked on Monday’s resolution with Trump Proof Seattle, Murray’s office and City Attorney Pete Holmes, and the resolution says those parties would work together on the subsequent ordinance.

It says the revenue from the tax could be dedicated to lowering property taxes and other taxes that hit poorer people harder; replacing funding cut by the Trump administration; and funding public services such as housing, education and transit.

The resolution recognizes that Seattle would be the first and only entity in Washington with an income tax and that the city would need to “establish an administrative mechanism to ensure the accurate and enforceable collection” of the revenue.

Washington, D.C., a city about the same size as Seattle, has an income-tax collection and enforcement division with more than 200 employees and a budget of more than $30 million.