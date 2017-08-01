Mosqueda and Grant appear headed toward November runoff for Seattle City Council

The hotly contested Seattle City Council Position 8 primary drew more than $800,000 in contributions. Teresa Mosqueda and Jon Grant appear to be advancing to the November election

Teresa Mosqueda and Jon Grant appear to be advancing to the November election in the hotly contested primary for Seattle City Council Position 8.

Incumbent M. Lorena González will likely face neighborhood activist Pat Murakami in the sleepier Council Position 9 finale.

If Tuesday returns hold, the Position 8 race would pit socialist-backed Grant, 35, against labor-supported Mosqueda, 37. Mosqueda had 31 percent of the vote, while Grant had 24 percent.

Sara Nelson, 51, co-owner of Fremont Brewing and a former council aide, was running a close third, with 23 percent.

Mosqueda is endorsed by every Democratic Party group in the city and dozens of elected officials, such as U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Grant has been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists and the Socialist Alternative group, of which Councilmember Kshama Sawant is a leader.

Grant, an affordable-housing activist, collected the maximum in democracy vouchers allowed for the primary, $150,000.

Mosqueda, a labor-movement leader, collected $128,125 in democracy vouchers from voters.

When contributions to Nelson and a pro-Nelson business-backed independent expenditure (IE) campaign IE topped the $150,000 spending limit agreed to by voucher candidates, Mosqueda and Grant were free to raise additional funds. As of Tuesday Mosqueda had collected $86,792 and Grant $26,622.

Mosqueda was also backed by $118,000 in labor-funded IE campaigns.

Grant says Seattle should force developers to make 25 percent of new housing units affordable. That’s too high, Mosqueda says, arguing it could hamper production of new housing.

The field for Position 8, a citywide open seat, also included Hisam Goueli, Mac McGregor, Rudy Pantoja, Sheley Secrest and Charlene Strong.

The primary race drew more than $800,000 in contributions to candidates and IEs.

González leads in Position 9

The council Position 9 primary, with six challengers against incumbent González, drew less than $100,000 in campaign contributions.

González, with 61 percent of the vote, held a commanding lead over South Seattle activist Pat Murakami, with 20 percent.

González won the citywide seat in a 2015 landslide against neighborhood activist Bill Bradburd. She’s collected endorsements from labor, business, environmental, feminist and social-justice groups. All of her fellow council members have endorsed her except Kshama Sawant.

González is touting her record on police oversight, aid for immigrants and increased density.

Murakami, owner of an information-technology company, is calling for more fees on developers and hiring more police officers. She opposes the income tax on high-earners approved by González and the council.