The Seattle City Council on Monday banned stores from using green- and brown-tinted, non-compostable bags for produce. The council also made permanent the city’s 5-cent charge for recyclable, paper shopping bags.

Seattle is the first city in the country to take the action, according to Seattle Public Utilities (SPU). Some plastic bags get mistaken for being compostable because they’re tinted green or brown, according to SPU. They can end up polluting the city’s compost.

Under the new ordinance, non-compostable bags with misleading terms such as “degradable” will be prohibited as well.

The council on Monday also made permanent the city’s 5-cent charge on recyclable, paper shopping bags — on the books since 2012. Plastic shopping bags have been banned outright since then.

Seattle has reduced plastic bags in residential garbage collection by half since 2012, according to SPU.