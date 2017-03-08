The House Ways and Means Committee, featuring Washington Reps. Dave Reichert and Suzan DelBene, is holding a hearing on the Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. Here’s how to watch.

Less than two days after they unveiled their bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, House Republicans are taking the first legislative steps toward enacting that legislation.

The House Ways and Means Committee is holding a hearing — known as a markup — on the Republican bill, the American Health Care Act.

Two Seattle-area members of Congress — Republican Rep. Dave Reichert and Democrat Suzan DelBene — sit on the Ways and Means Committee and will be involved in the markup. DelBene has promised that she and colleagues plan to offer several amendments.

The bill, as written, would lower taxes, particularly on higher-earning Americans, and eliminate the mandate that most Americans buy health insurance, but health analysts say it would result in a significant decrease in the number of people with insurance coverage.

The markup, which is happening before the Congressional Budget Office, has had a chance to estimate the costs and effects of the legislation, is expected to last through much of the day.

If you’re interested in the legislative process, a congressional enthusiast or just a glutton for punishment, you can watch the markup here: https://waysandmeans.house.gov/event/markup-budget-reconciliation-recommendations-repeal-replace-obamacare/