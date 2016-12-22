Seattle’s construction department has issued a decision allowing King County to move ahead with a controversial new youth courthouse and jail project.

The decision by the city’s Department of Construction and Inspections Thursday approves the county’s request for a master-use permit, pending a 14-day appeal period.

Activists who oppose the new youth jail and youth incarceration in general have been urging Mayor Ed Murray to block the project by withholding the permit.

They interrupted a news conference Monday and protested outside the mayor’s home Tuesday night. Seattle rapper Macklemore lent his voiceto their effort.

Murray sought to distance himself from the issue Wednesday night, saying the permit decision would be made according to technical criteria related to land use and environmental issues. The mayor said it would be impossible for him to intervene.

“Our limited role was to review King County’s technical documents and determine if the identified environmental impacts of the proposal are mitigated,” Bryan Stevens, a spokesman for the construction department, said in a statement Thursday.

“After thorough review, we found no basis in the code to deny this project,” he said.

Ardo Hersi, a 20-year-old activist, said “I’m really surprised but not really surprised.

“These politicians say they care about the people who elect them and who they work for,” Hersi continued. “But in all honesty, they don’t, and their actions are proving that more and more.”

In 2012, voters approved a $210 million levy to replace the existing courthouse and detention center at 12th Avenue East and East Alder Street in the Central Area.

Proponents of the project argue the existing detention center is outdated and dilapidated. They say the new juvenile-justice complex, formally known as the Children and Family Justice Center, will be much better.

Opponents say voters were misled in 2012 by a ballot title that didn’t mention detention. They object to youth incarceration, particularly in a county where black youth are much more likely to be detained than youth of other races.

Hersi has been battling the project with the groups Youth Undoing Institutional Racism and Ending the Prison Industrial Complex. She said local leaders can’t relate.

“Most politicians are older, white men. They don’t know what it’s like to have cops in your neighborhood, in your high school, cops picking on you,” she said, vowing to continue opposing the project.

In a statement, City Councilmember Mike O’Brien expressed disappointment over the permit decision.

“Mounting evidence reinforces what communities of color have been telling us for years: Jailing youth perpetuates a vicious cycle of violence, makes detainees more likely to reoffend, and disproportionately impacts people of color, particularly black youth,” O’Brien said.

The council member called the project’s 112 jail beds inconsistent with a 2015 council resolution that endorsed a vision of Seattle as a city with zero youth detention.

Despite the construction department’s “technical approval of the plans from a land-use perspective, I urge the county to go back to the drawing board to reflect community voices and the commitments we share toward ending youth incarceration,” O’Brien said.

Rather than begin building a new juvenile-justice complex now, the county should make repairs, the council member said in an interview. He said he’s toured the existing detention center.

“Frankly, the jail facility is not a gem, but it’s not falling down,” O’Brien said.

“Folks are distancing themselves from this project, saying they have no way to stop it. But I want to hear whether they want to stop it or not. If enough folks in power want to do something different, I think we can do something different.”