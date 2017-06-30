The state budget agreement unveiled on Friday includes a big funding boost to K-12 schools and hikes overall spending by 13.5 percent over the state’s present two-year operating budget.

OLYMPIA — With Washington lawmakers Friday close to voting on a new two-year operating budget, officials were still trying to make sense of the deal.

Released Friday morning after months of secret negotiations, lawmakers must approve the new $43.7 billion 2017-19 state budget by the end of the day, when the current budget expires.

Otherwise, parts of the government would begin to shut down.

The package, which includes a big funding boost to K-12 schools, hikes overall spending by 13.5 percent over the state’s present two-year operating budget.

Lawmakers Thursday touted the K-12 component of the plan, which they hope will satisfy a 2012 state Supreme Court decision that ruled the state was underfunding public schools in violation of the its constitution.

Much of the new K-12 funding comes from a GOP-favored plan that increases the state property tax earmarked for schools, but caps local school district tax levies at a lower rate.

It would add $7.3 billion over four years in new state spending for K-12 education, lawmakers said Thursday when they announced details of their McCleary plan.

Highlights of the McCleary agreement, released Thursday • A three-tier regional difference in how much the state provides for school employees, starting in the 2018-19 school year, based on housing costs. • Existing teacher-salary schedule, based on seniority and education, to be eliminated. • Beginning teachers would make at least $40,000. The maximum would be $90,000, although districts could pay more in areas with higher housing costs and for educators who teach science, technology, engineering and math or provide bilingual and special-education instruction. • Increases to the amount of money provided for students who are below grade level, or are eligible for special-education or highly capable programs. • Local levies for education are capped, starting in 2019, at $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or $2,500 per pupil, whichever is lower. • Initiative 1351, passed by voters in 2014, is kept on hold, with a work group assigned to recommend whether to phase in its class-size reductions and increased school staffing. • Control of health benefits for all school employees would be moved from individual districts to the state. <em>Source: Senate Democratic Caucus and House Office of Program Research</em>

But an early analysis from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction suggested that, thanks to the cap on local property-tax levies, schools would not bank $7.3 billion in new money, said state schools chief Chris Reykdal.

The $7.3 billion in state dollars would be offset by about $3 billion in lost local levy dollars, Reykdal said Friday afternoon. “This is still positive, but let’s just be very straightforward about this.”

“The net new money looks like it’s only going to be $1 billion or $1.2 billion — per year,” he said. “We’re running those numbers now. It’s really positive. It’s a great place to start, but we have a ways to go.”

Reykdal, who said his office did not get access to the budget documents until Friday morning, asked for patience as his staff tried to calculate the district-by-district impact of the proposal.

Under the proposed tax changes, property owners in communities with higher property values should expect to pay more into the system.

“There’s just no question that Seattle and King County end up paying a significantly larger bill here at the end of the day,” Reykdal said.

Seattle pays

Seattle lawmakers wrestled with the property-tax plan Friday afternoon as they pondered the late-breaking budget deal.

Democrats have said the plan, called a property tax swap, would increase taxes in “property rich” school districts like Seattle, Bellevue, Mercer Island and Lake Washington, and lower them in other districts.

Property owners who qualify for the senior citizen tax-exemption program would not be affected by the property-tax increase.

Sen. Kevin Ranker, D-Orcas Island, one of the budget negotiators, has said rough numbers show the average Seattle household would pay more than $400 in additional property taxes each year.

“I think that’s the issue that the Seattle delegation is grappling with,” said Sen. David Frockt, D-Seattle. “Because there’s definitely people who feel that the [K-12] investment, while strong, while an improvement, needed to be more robust.”

Frockt and other Seattle Democratic lawmakers said Seattle Public Schools would also see a funding boost through the plan.

“Seattle Public Schools is going to have a significant increase in funding,” said Rep. Gerry Pollet, D-Seattle. Pollet added he plans to vote for the budget and funding proposals.

On Friday afternoon, Pollet, Frockt and two other Democratic Seattle senators — Reuven Carlyle and Jamie Pedersen — gathered in a conference room to chart out how they believe the plan would affect Seattle schools.

The four lawmakers showed numbers they said came from Seattle Public Schools.

Under the plan, the district could see increased net new funding of $14 million in the 2017-18 school year, according to the numbers.

After that, the district could see $43 million in net new funding in 2018-19; $58 million in 2019-20; and $55 million in 2020-21.

“The big picture on the funding side is, I think this is a good deal for Seattle,” Pedersen said.

Still, the lawmakers vented about the property tax hike, which Carlyle has already said he will oppose.

“We’re not getting all of the money back,” Pedersen said.

Pedersen’s analysis showed Seattle residents currently paying a combined $2.96 per $1,000 in assessed property values in taxes for schools, counting both local and state tax rates.

Under the budget plan, that would likely go up to a combined $3.42 per $1,000 in assessed value, he said.

Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, said she would have preferred education to be funded through new taxes on income or capital-gains.

“We’re not getting the progressive change that I hoped we would,” Macri said.

But she intended to vote for the proposals, she said, because “this is what compromise looks like.”

Lawmakers were expected to vote on the budget and tax proposals Friday afternoon or evening. The proposal will first be voted on in the Senate, before going to the House.

If a new budget isn’t approved and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee by midnight Friday, when the current budget expires, state government would start shutting down Saturday.

Budget details

The $43.7 billion budget represents a $5.2 billion revenue increase from existing and new taxes, according to budget documents.

That’s a bit too much for Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley.

While he was satisfied with the property-tax part, “I’ll probably be a ‘no’ on the budget,” Padden said earlier Friday.

Of the $7.3 billion in state money to K-12 education over four years, $1.8 billion is spent in the 2017-19 budget.

The bulk of the new revenue comes from an increase in the state property-tax levy, which raises $1.6 billion through 2019.

Another $464 million is raised through the expansion of online sales-tax collections, and the elimination of tax breaks on bottled water and extracted fuels, the latter of which benefits oil refineries.

Legislators also found money for $15.6 million in tax breaks over two years for manufacturers, the film industry and agricultural wholesalers.

The budget contains plenty of new spending.

There’s $618 million for state-worker raises sought by Gov. Jay Inslee and Democrats. One in every five of those workers is expected to get an extra-large pay hike.

The agreement spends $102 million to improve Washington’s troubled mental-health system. Money is included to add community-crisis centers and beef up funding for the state’s psychiatric hospitals.

Other money would pay for beds to keep people from entering Western State Hospital — which has endured a litany of problems and is under federal review — and to discharge people who are waiting to leave the facility.

Under the budget, tuition at Washington’s public colleges and universities would go up by about 2.2 percent. It’s the first time in four years that lawmakers have allowed tuition to rise; in 2013-15 they froze it, and in 2015-17 they cut it by as much as 20 percent, depending on the school.

At the University of Washington, the state’s most expensive public university, the increase would cost parents and students an extra $215 a year for an in-state undergraduate. (Tuition is separate from mandatory fees, which often add an extra $1,000 to the bill for attending a four-year college.)

The state forecasts another 2 percent increase in tuition in 2018-19. A college affordability law that passed in 2015 ties state tuition to increases in the median hourly wage.

The budget includes money to increase the number of students getting financial aid to attend college. In 2015-16 — the latest year for which numbers are available — about 69,000 students received the State Need Grant, and another 24,000 who were eligible were put on a waiting list.

Money in the budget would decrease the waiting list by about 900 students in 2017-18.

The Legislature also set aside $15 million for medical education in Spokane, money that would go to help pay for students studying at both the UW and at Washington State University’s new Elson Floyd College of Medicine, which opens this fall.

The deal adds $25 million to expand a key early childhood-education program and gives the Department of Corrections $3.2 million to hire records staffers and beef up its IT systems in the wake of a long-running mistaken release of prisoners.

The deal also spends $6.3 million to create a new state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The new agency would merge the Department of Early Learning with Child Protective Services, juvenile-justice programs, foster-care services and other child-welfare programs administered by the Department of Social and Health Services.

Inslee got a win in the budget on the clean-air rule he implemented by executive authority. The compromise spends $4.6 million to fund the program, which establishes carbon caps on greenhouse-gas emissions coming from a handful of businesses.

The new budget also contains some savings, including a $13 million decrease by making a 6 percent reduction in government management positions.