OLYMPIA — Doug Baldwin on Monday called for changes to a Washington law that protects law-enforcement officers from prosecution after they kill people.

Right now, state law makes it almost impossible for prosecutors to bring criminal charges against an officer, even if there’s a conclusion that an officer wrongfully killed someone.

That’s because the law declares that an officer can’t be charged if he or she acted in good faith during an incident, and without malice.

And so Baldwin, wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks, touchdown-thrower in Sunday’s romp over the Eagles — yes, that Baldwin — joined about a dozen others in Olympia to speak out before the Use of Deadly Force in Community Policing joint task force.

The task force — which includes legislators, representatives from law-enforcement and advocacy groups, and others — is trying to find agreement on how to change the law.

“Removing malice from the statute … sends a very clear message to the community, that law-enforcement agencies are understanding the gravity of the decisions that they make,” Baldwin told the task force.

“The result will be a bridge between the community and the law enforcement that will begin to repair and heal the much needed and necessary relationship” between the two, he added later.

Baldwin called for the removal of the malice standard, along with a better definition in the law of what good faith means and more funding to help train police officers.

His remarks are the latest effort by him and other Seahawks to call for change after a string of highly-publicized police shootings in recent years that have roiled the nation.

Baldwin in September called on all 50 state attorneys general to request reviews of training policies for law-enforcement officers. That same week, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman also spoke up about police shootings.

In October, Baldwin and other players met with representatives of the Seattle Police Department.

The task force Monday is supposed to adopt recommendations on what to do — or not do — about the law.

It’s unknown, however, whether state lawmakers and Gov. Jay Inslee will push hard for any changes to the law in the upcoming legislative session.

Meanwhile, backers for an initiative, I-873, to change the law, have been collecting signatures.

Before he called for the changes, Baldwin talked about his father, a former officer with the Pensacola Police Department in Florida.

“He held himself to an incredibly high standard,” said Baldwin, “because of what it meant when he put on his police uniform and he went out in our community.”