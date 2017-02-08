Mayor Ed Murray is set to announce that the city has an agreement to open the shelter on 12th Avenue South. The shelter will allow residents to come and go as they please without losing their beds.

Seattle officials have settled on a site in which to open a San Francisco-style center for the homeless, Mayor Ed Murray will announce Wednesday.

But the property must be renovated before the unique 24-hour shelter can launch.

The plan is behind schedule. Last June, Murray said his goal was to open a Navigation Center by the end of the year. Officials have struggled to find a site.

They now have an agreement to open the center in the Pearl Warren Building, on 12th Avenue South in the Chinatown International District, according to the mayor.

The Seattle Indian Services Commission owns the property, and Compass Housing Alliance runs the Operation Nightwatch men’s shelter there.

Murray, who declared a homelessness state of emergency in November, has repeatedly cited the Navigation Center as a key part of the city’s effort to address the crisis.

Seattle’s facility will be modeled on the Navigation Center that San Francisco officials opened in 2015, with the goal of providing people with wraparound services and moving them quickly into permanent housing.

Like a dormitory, the Mission District center has showers, restrooms, laundry machines, lockers and on-demand meals.

Guests receive customized case-management, mental- and behavioral-health counseling and connections to benefits.

They come and go as they please without losing their beds, unlike guests at traditional shelters, who must line up each night.

The facility is designed to accommodate groups of people moving out of unauthorized homeless camps.

It allows partners, pets and possessions, which are barred from most traditional shelters, and there aren’t many rules and admission restrictions.

Last year, Murray said Seattle’s center would serve up to 75 people. He now expects it to open to a limited number of people in the spring.

While the property is being renovated, the city intends to set up temporary sites with similar services.

Officials have selected Downtown Emergency Service Center and Operation Sack Lunch to operate the center under contract. The city will host community meetings about the shelter before the facility opens, according to the mayor.

To connect people with the center and with existing services, Seattle will begin sending police officers with outreach workers to unauthorized homeless camps, Murray will also announce Wednesday.

The officers on the new “navigation teams” will be certified in intervention and de-escalation techniques, according to the mayor.

Since Murray decided to follow their lead, San Francisco officials have launched a second Navigation Center. They intend to open several more soon.