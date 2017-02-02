Andres Salomon, a safe-streets activist, has announced that he’ll challenge incumbent Ed Murray for mayor of Seattle.

The 36-year-old former programmer has spent the last five years volunteering with Seattle Neighborhood Greenways, an advocacy organization that works to make the city safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Salomon says Murray isn’t doing enough to make the city streets safe.

“I’ve been attending a lot of memorial walks lately for people killed on our streets,” he said in an interview. “The last one I attended was last week.”

The Ravenna resident says the mayor also isn’t doing enough to combat homelessness. He says the city should stop carrying out “inhumane homeless-encampment sweeps.”

“A large part of the problem right now is the cost of housing,” Salomon said.

He says the city should encourage more construction of “missing middle” housing — backyard cottages, duplexes, triplexes and other buildings that are neither single-family homes nor large apartment buildings.

Salomon says he’s been wanting to build a backyard cottage himself, for his parents, but has been stymied by regulations.

An immigrant who came to the U.S. from Ecuador at age 3 and who’s married to a refugee, Salomon said he’s concerned about the national political climate.

“It was incredibly heartening to see the outpouring of support for immigrants shown by Seattle. I’m proud to live in such a progressive city,” he said in a statement.

“The progressive values of some of our leaders, unfortunately, fall short when it comes to issues of transportation, housing, policing and technology.”