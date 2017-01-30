The government’s decision to release the two detained men at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport has resulted in the dismissal of the petition that stopped their imminent deportation.

The emergency restraining order issued by a federal judge in Seattle that stopped the deportation of two men under President’s Trump’s immigration order has been dismissed by immigration-rights attorneys, who say there is no longer need for it.

Matt Adams, the legal director for the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project (NWIRP), said the government released the two men Sunday and has since restored their visas, granting them an exception under the temporary ban on all refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia and Libya.

Both men were pulled from their flights at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by agents from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, Adams said. Their visas were seized and they were taken to flights that were going to return them to their last departure point.

The action prompted thousands of protesters to flood Sea-Tac to protest the refugee ban and the new restrictions on immigrants. Opponents say the order amounts to a ban on Muslims and is unconstitutional.

Names of the two men have not been released, and the petition and other pleadings are sealed.

According to Adams, one man is from Sudan and is an engineer who had been living in the United Arab Emirates for the past 20 years. He was on his way to a heating and refrigeration conference in Las Vegas.

The second man is from Yemen and was born in Saudi Arabia but had lived most of his life in Yemen and was a citizen there. He has visiting family in the area, and had come to reunite with his wife, who was already here.

The NWIRP joined with the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington to petition the U.S. District Court in Seattle for an emergency restraining order (TRO) to prevent the imminent deportations. U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly issued the TRO Saturday as the two men sat in planes at Sea-Tac, guarded by Customs and Border Patrol agents, Adams said.

Zilly was one of four federal judges nationwide who issued similar orders to delay implementation of the controversial immigration limits. Those rulings were hailed by thousands to gathered at airports and elsewhere to protest the order.

The Seattle petition named as defendants President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security.

After issuing the emergency restraining order, Zilly set an aggressive briefing schedule that was to have had Adams and the ACLU file their supporting arguments — summed up in 24 pages or less — by the end of Monday. The government — represented by Katherine Shinners, a Justice Department lawyer out of Washington, D.C. — was to file its 24-page response by Thursday. Zilly set an emergency hearing for Friday, which has since been stricken.

Once the order had been issued, Adams said, the two men were held overnight by Customs and Border Patrol, but were given back their visas and released to go about their business early Sunday.

“When the government decided to give them back their visas, it made the petition and the hearing pretty much moot,” he said.

On Monday, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he would file a federal lawsuit seeking to invalidate key provisions of Trump’s executive order temporarily barring all refugees and immigration by citizens of the seven majority Muslim countries.