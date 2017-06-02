It’s been about five months since Pramila Jayapal began serving as representative of Seattle’s 7th Congressional District, thrust into the constant crisis that is Washington D.C. in the Trump era.

For Episode 39 of The Overcast, political reporters Jim Brunner and Dan Beekman sat down with Jayapal in her Seattle district office to talk about what it’s been like to serve in the Democratic minority, with few prospects in the short run for getting legislation passed.

A former state senator and longtime immigrant-rights activist, Jayapal says the rigidly partisan structure of the U.S. House has surprised her the most since coming to D.C.

“The House of Representatives is really set up to really favor the majority party,” she says. In the state legislature, it’s “pretty rare” that there would not be a public hearing on a bill.

It’s more routine in Congress, Jayapal says, citing a recent Judiciary Committee meeting where three bills were jammed through with no hearing, including a measure to deport 11 million undocumented immigrants.

Representing one of the most liberal districts in the country, Jayapal has been a loud voice of dissent against President Trump. She recently introducing a package of bills to challenge the president on Russia ties and his family’s business entanglements.

And she’s been one of the Democrats already willing to talk about impeachment, citing revelations about Trump’s alleged efforts to halt an FBI investigation into possible collision between his campaign and Russia.

“If those things are true, then yeah I believe that constitutes obstruction of justice and I believe that that is an impeachable offense,” Jayapal says.

As a member of the Judiciary Committee she has been briefed by the Congressional Research Service on how impeachment would work. It’s not a move to be taken lightly, and Jayapal says Democrats must ensure they have their facts straight if they proceed.

There’s much more in the discussion, including whether Jayapal plans to work with Republicans, whether she’ll endorse in Seattle’s mayoral race, and the prospects of a federal government shutdown this fall.

Subscribe The Overcast on iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher or via RSS. If you listen on iTunes, please leave us a review there.

Find and listen to past episodes of The Overcast here, and check out other Seattle Times podcasts here.

Send us your feedback and your nominations for next week’s winner and loser in local politics. Leave a comment on this post, tweet at us (@Jim_Brunner and @DBeekman), email us (seattletimesovercast@gmail.com) or drop us a voicemail at 206-464-8778.