U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle will serve on the House Judiciary Committee, helping to oversee the nation’s federal court system and law enforcement agencies.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle will serve on the House Judiciary Committee, helping to oversee the federal court system and law-enforcement agencies, her office announced Tuesday.

Jayapal, a Democrat who is replacing longtime Rep. Jim McDermott, said she looks forward to working on immigration reform, criminal-justice reform, reproductive rights and voting rights.

“I’m proud to have led efforts for some of the most progressive immigration policies in the nation,” Jayapal said in a statement. “In the 115th Congress, I pledge to fight for our progressive values, and block the Trump administration’s plans to deport vulnerable undocumented immigrants, create a Muslim registry and violate our civil rights and civil liberties.”

The Judiciary Committee is chaired by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican.