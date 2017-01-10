U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle will serve on the House Judiciary Committee, helping to oversee the nation’s federal-court system and law- enforcement agencies.

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle will serve on the House Judiciary Committee, helping to oversee the federal-court system and law-enforcement agencies, her office announced Tuesday.

Jayapal, a Democrat who is replacing longtime Rep. Jim McDermott, said she looks forward to working on immigration reform, criminal-justice reform, reproductive rights and voting rights.

“I’m proud to have led efforts for some of the most progressive immigration policies in the nation,” Jayapal said in a statement. “In the 115th Congress, I pledge to fight for our progressive values, and block the Trump administration’s plans to deport vulnerable undocumented immigrants, create a Muslim registry and violate our civil rights and civil liberties.”

The Judiciary Committee is chaired by Rep. Bob Goodlatte, a Virginia Republican.