Rep. Dave Reichert is concerned that a new executive order from President Donald Trump could open areas of the Pacific Ocean up to new offshore oil drilling.
U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert is pushing back against a new executive order from President Donald Trump that could open up new areas of the Pacific, Arctic and Atlantic oceans to offshore drilling.
Reichert, R-Auburn, said he and other lawmakers would write to Trump, asking the president to reject proposals to open the oceans’ outer continental-shelf regions to new drilling and exploration.
Trump’s executive order, signed Friday, aims to roll back an Obama administration plan that would have blocked vast areas of the oceans to new drilling.
Legal experts said that Trump’s actions would not immediately undo the Obama-era protections, but would set in motion years of review and legal battles.
“This moves America in the wrong direction and could lead to policies that create long-lasting harm to the Pacific Ocean and Washington shorelines,” Reichert, the only Seattle-area congressional Republican, said in a prepared statement.
“I will watch for the results of the new plan issued under today’s order and reject proposals to open the Pacific Coast to new drilling,” he said.
