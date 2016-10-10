More than 23,000 people registered to vote Sunday in Washington state with a big assist from social-media promotions, officials said.

Thousands of Washingtonians registered to vote Sunday evening, smashing a state record, officials said.

The one-day registrations, totaling 23,167, spiked after the wild presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, according to Secretary of State’s office spokesman David Ammons.

The previous one-day record for voter registrations was 13,109.

Ammons said in a news release that Google and Facebook, which encouraged their users to register to vote, helped to drive the registration record.

“Sunday’s surge was nothing short of amazing, and it looks certain that we’ll have a robust turnout,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in the release.

Monday is the last day to register online and by mail, although counties will accept registration applications postmarked by Oct. 11 because Monday is Columbus Day, also known as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Seattle.