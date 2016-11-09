Readers and political writers didn't waste any time examining the 2016 presidential election.

The bruising 2016 presidential election is finally decided. That doesn’t mean it is going away. This election is going to be dissected, celebrated and agonized over for months, if not years, to come. A study in how elections are won and lost. A tough look at polling and how it was so detached from voters and the final results. And how does this election change America.

Political writers, pundits and commenters have begun weighing in. Here are some early takes on Tuesday night’s results break down what happened and why.

Will Drabold at Mic has a good look at the numbers that show the deep divisions in America that put Donald Trump into the White House. “For months, surveys, interviews and anecdotes told America’s leaders that the electorate was angry. A seething, at times ugly, frustration with the political system drove Senator Bernie Sanders to nearly conquer the Democratic presidential nomination. And of course, these feelings helped the next president,” Drabold wrote.

Marc Fisher of the Washington Post has an explainer about how Trump broke all the rules of presidential campaigns and won. He wrote, “Trump won because he understood that his celebrity would protect him from the far stricter standards to which politicians are normally held — one bad gaffe, and you’re done. He won because he understood that his outrageous behavior and intemperate comments only cemented his reputation as a decisive truthteller who gets things done. And he won because he had spent almost 40 years cultivating an image as a guy who was so rich, so enamored of himself, so audacious, and so unpredictable that he could be trusted to act without regard to the powers that be.”

Commenters on The Seattle Times’ Facebook page and on election articles have been coming fast and furious. Trump supporters are chalking the results up to a refutation of eight years of President Obama.

On the Facebook post declaring Trump the victor Mario Rossi wrote, “Good! Time to cleanup the past eight years mess.”

On the same post there was lament and some gloating in response. Roberts Jana said, “the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency is nothing less than a tragedy for the American republic, a tragedy for the Constitution, and a triumph for the forces, at home and abroad, of nativism, authoritarianism, misogyny, and racism. Trump’s shocking victor, his ascension to the Presidency, is a sickening event in the history of the United States and liberal democracy.”

Gabrielle Basah followed up with, “I’m just laughing because all of the under educated Republicans are going to regret this.” Which Joyce L. Burke pushed back on. “And why do you think Republicans are uneducated? Most people who make comments such as your need to look in the mirror. We the deplorables are smarter than you know.”

This back and forth on Danny Westneat’s column off of last night’s election is representative of the discussion in the comments section.

Roustabout wrote, “Our children and grandchildren will grow up without health care and retire with no Social Security, and the GOP leaders and industrialists will grow richer and richer. Anyone who thinks he won’t change the law about a two-term limit is fooling themselves. He won’t give up power.”

WhatInTheWorldIsThis, responded, “Yeah, and Dems don’t grow richer and richer too?! Grow up and deal with it btw, it doesn’t matter who is President. The middle class will continue to get pushed down out of existence.

The question is what now? How did this election change American politics and society? Let me know how it has impacted you and what does this mean in your lives moving forward? Send your thoughts to rblethen@seattletimes.com.