Several dozen protesters gathered outside Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s Capitol Hill home Tuesday evening to demonstrate against a proposed new youth courthouse and jail.

The protesters said they were worried the city is close to issuing a land-use permit for the King County project, which is formally known as the Children and Family Justice Center.

“We are at Murray’s home today because he has left us no choice,” one of the protesters, Rose Harriot, said in a written statement. “Murray is up for re-election in 2017. We are committed to making this a campaign issue unless he does the right thing and denies the permit for the youth jail.”

Voters in 2012 approved a $210 million levy to replace the county’s current juvenile-justice complex at 12th Avenue and East Alder Street in Seattle.

In 2014, the Seattle City Council voted 8-1 to approve a zoning change to allow the new facility. The Metropolitan King County Council followed suit with a 7-0 vote to build the jail, over heavy protest.

Outside Murray’s home Tuesday the protesters chanted, “Deny the permit, hurry hurry, we know where you live, Ed Murray” and “Caging kids, all alone, while Murray hides, inside his home.”

A handful of Seattle Police officers were on hand to monitor the protest.