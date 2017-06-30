The proposed two-year, $43.7 billion operating budget represents a 13.5 increase in spending, including a $5.2 billion revenue increase from existing and new taxes.

OLYMPIA — The new state budget that Washington lawmakers must approve by the end of Friday clocks in at $43.7 billion in spending over the next two years.

That represents a $5.2 billion revenue increase from existing and new taxes, including a hike in the state property tax, according to budget documents.

And it boost spending by 13.5 percent over the state’s present two-year operating budget.

Lawmakers negotiated the budget and K-12 funding plan in secret over months. They reached an agreement this week, later than at any point in recent memory. Political leaders briefed rank-and-file lawmakers on Thursday.

The budget’s details weren’t publicly available until Friday — the same day legislators must vote to approve the deal. Lawmakers have praised the new budget for addressing court-ordered public-schools funding that some called historic.

That plan adds $7.3 billion to K-12 education over four years. Of that, $1.8 billion is spent in the 2017-19 budget.

The bulk of the new revenue comes from an increase in the state property-tax levy, which raises $1.6 billion through 2019. As that new levy is put in place, local property-tax levies used for school-worker salaries and other needs will be capped at a lower rate.

Property owners who qualify for the senior citizen tax-exemption program would not be affected by the property-tax increase.

Democrats have said they expect “property rich” school districts like Seattle, Bellevue, Mercer Island and Lake Washington to see tax increases as a result of this plan. Other school districts are expected to see an overall decrease in property taxes.

There’s also about $464 million in new revenue through the expansion of online sales-tax collections, and the elimination of tax breaks on bottled water and extracted fuels, the latter of which benefits oil refineries.

Legislators even found money to cram $15.6 million in tax breaks into the proposed budget.

The deal includes a bill that extends, creates or modifies 13 tax preferences that benefit manufacturers, the film industry and agricultural wholesalers.

The budget contains plenty of new spending.

There’s $618 million to approve the new state-worker contracts sought by Gov. Jay Inslee and Democrats. One in every five of those workers is expected to get an extra-large pay hike.

The agreement spends $102 million to improve Washington’s troubled mental-health system. Money is included to add community-crisis centers and funding for the state’s psychiatric hospitals.

There’s also funding for beds to keep people from entering Western State Hospital — which has endured a litany of problems and is under federal review — and to discharge people who are waiting to leave the facility.

The deal adds $75 million for higher education and $25 million to expand a key early childhood-education program.

The plan gives the Department of Corrections $3.2 million to hire records staffers and beef up its IT systems in the wake of a long-running mistaken release of prisoners.

The deal also spends $6.3 million to create a new state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

The new agency would merge the Department of Early Learning with Child Protective Services, juvenile-justice programs, foster-care services and other child-welfare programs administered by the Department of Social and Health Services.

Inslee got a win in the budget on the clean-air rule he implemented by executive authority. The compromise spends $4.6 million to fund the program, which establishes carbon caps on greenhouse-gas emissions coming from a handful of businesses.

The budget adds $4 million to the Temporary Aid for Needy Families program, which represents a 2.5 boost in cash assistance. There’s also $3.7 million in new spending for civil legal-aid services.

The deal adds $8.9 million to homelessness and housing services.

It spends $1.2 million to update training for law-enforcement officers on using less-than-lethal force — a conversation that has gained intensity after high-profile shootings by police — and to create a leadership-development program.

The new budget also contains some savings, including a $13 million decrease by making a 6 percent reduction in government management positions.