A preschool and affordable apartments would replace Lake City’s old fire station under a redevelopment plan that cleared a Seattle City Council committee Wednesday.

The council’s housing and finance committee signed off on an ordinance that would declare the property surplus and authorize its transfer from the city to the Low Income Housing Institute, a nonprofit developer.

Final approval is expected when the full council considers the plan.

The old Fire Station 39 was built in 1949. A $5.4 million new Fire Station 39, built next to the old one with money from a fire facilities levy, opened in 2010.

Under the redevelopment plan, the Institute would build a six-story structure with four preschool classrooms on the ground floor and 70 apartments on the floors above.

The preschool would accommodate 70 to 80 children and would be operated by the Refugee Women’s Alliance, while the apartments would be reserved for households earning no more than 60 percent of the area median income — $48,420 for a family of three, for example.

The rents would be capped so as to be affordable for such households. There would be studios and one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The site is located at 30th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 127th Street, near the Lake City Branch library.

The project is set to receive city funding — the Institute first applied to redevelop the property back in 2010.

A proposed timeline calls for construction to begin in May and for the building to open in September 2018.

The Institute already has two affordable-housing developments in Lake City — Meadowbrook View and McDermott Place.

The old Fire Station 39 was one of 32 neighborhood fire stations slated for renovation or replacement in 2003, when Seattle voters passed the nine-year levy.

The levy program has incurred delays and cost overruns. As of November, eight projects were still active and the budget had grown from $197 million to $308 million.

The funding plan for the levy program assumed that the proceeds from the sale of the old Fire Station 39 would be deposited back into the program.

But under Wednesday’s ordinance, the city would transfer the old station property to the Institute at no cost.

“Other funding sources (for completing the levy projects) have been identified and proceeds from this property are not needed,” the ordinance says.

The city’s new 2017 and 2018 budget uses real-estate excise tax revenue to help pay for completing the levy projects, said an aide for Councilmember Tim Burgess, who chairs the housing and finance committee.

Redeveloping surplus city properties was a recommendation by Mayor Ed Murray’s Housing Affordability and Livability Advisory Committee in 2015.