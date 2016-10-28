Episode 8: Seattle Times reporter Geoff Baker talks Sonics arena, and Stuart Elway reveals the magic of polls.

On this week’s episode, Seattle Times reporter Geoff Baker tells us about this week’s big news on competing Seattle arena proposals — one for a privately funded arena in Sodo and one to renovate the city-owned KeyArena — and explains what would need to happen for the Sonics (or an NHL team) could come to Seattle.

We also talked with pollster Stuart Elway about how polling works, who’s winning in Washington’s top candidate and initiative battles, and whether, as Donald Trump claims, some polls are “rigged.”

But first, since it’s Halloween weekend, we did a different spin on our usual “winners and losers” feature: What’s scaring each major political party this week? (Enjoy the spooky sound effects.) What’s scaring you in politics these days? Drop us a voicemail at 206-464-8778, and we might play it on a future episode.

