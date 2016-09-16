Reporters Jim Brunner and Daniel Beekman talk to experts about the homelessness crisis, Seattle's proposed secure scheduling law and the latest in the fight for adequate education funding in Washington.

Welcome to The Overcast, a weekly Seattle Times podcast in which we talk local politics with people in the news — and behind the news.

Episode 2 focuses on a proposed “secure scheduling” law and Seattle’s homelessness crisis:

At 2:50, we chat with former Starbucks president Howard Behar, who says Seattle’s looming “secure scheduling” ordinance will be a nightmare for businesses. (Behar also says the ordinance is proof that SEIU President David Rolf — not Mayor Ed Murray — really runs Seattle.)

At 13:27 we hear from Oliver Savage, a Starbucks employee who says the scheduling law would improve workers’ lives.

At 19:12, we interview Working Washington executive director Sejal Parikh, who helped develop the scheduling law.

Finally, at 25:20, we look at Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s frustrations with the city’s homelessness crisis: “It is an area where I have to admit I have failed.”

And ICYMI, the first episode is below. (That’s right: in this post, you get two, two, two podcasts in one!) That one has more on homelessness, as well as a discussion of the McCleary case in the state Supreme Court over Washington’s underfunded public schools.

Thanks, and have a cloudy day.